2nd ANNUAL FAMILY FAIR DAY: Sunday, Sept. 3. Pancake Breakfast at the Legion Hall, 8:30am. Parade including celebrities, vintage cars and trucks, bikes, floats and horses. At Expo Park enjoy a free kids carnival, markets, food, show & shine, and live music till 4pm. Brought to you by the Spirit of Slocan Committee. For parade registration: kcouston64@gmail.com, info: spiritofslocan@gmail.com