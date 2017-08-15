SENIORS COFFEE & REFRESHMENTS: Aug. 21, 9-11am, Kinnaird Hall 2320 Columbia Ave. IRIS Project Increasing Recreation Involving Seniors Connecting seniors (60+) to each other, service providers, & the community. Striving for intergenerational connectedness. Please join us to visit and share your ideas about future activities. Registration not required. IRIS events are free, donations welcomed. A project of Castlegar CRN: Community Response Network Sponsored by RDCK: H, I, J. Creating safe, healthy & inclusive communities. Sandi McCreight, Coordinator, soscastlegar@hotmail.com, 250-365-2104 ext. 23.