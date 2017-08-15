MUSHROOM MASTER- PETER McALLISTER will be talking about Exploring Kootenay Mushrooms as part of the Kaslo & District Public Library's Summer Reading Club Guest Speaker Series. Everyone is welcome to join us at the library on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 4:30pm to learn about mushroom ecology: How to grow, harvest and appreciate the diverse fungi found in the West Kootenays. Brought to you in conjunction with the Community Fund of North Kootenay Lake, RDCK and the Village of Kaslo. For more information, call 250-353-2942.