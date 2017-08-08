KOOTENAY JACK OL' SCHOOL TRIBUTE 50s &amp; 60s: Friday, Aug

August 8, 2017

KOOTENAY JACK OL' SCHOOL TRIBUTE 50s & 60s: Friday, Aug. 18, Slocan Valley Legion Hall, 502 Harold St, Slocan. Door opens at 8pm. $10 at the door. The Legion welcomes members & guests!

