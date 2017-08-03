Classified Ads

EVAN GUTHRIE, WINNER OF SINGLETRACK6, STAGE 5 IN KASLO SAID: “Hands down, the best stage of the series!” Come and shred your piece of awesome! BC’s Hottest New XC Mountain Bike and Trail Running Races SATURDAY, AUG. 12. Final online Registration is Friday, Aug. 11 until 5pm. Walk-ups registration accepted Friday, Aug. 11 from 6-8pm and Saturday morning race day, 7-8:30am at the Kaslo Loggers Sports grounds. 40km Ride, 20km Ride OR Run and 8km Ride or Run to choose from. Make it a family affair! ididaride-kaslo.ca