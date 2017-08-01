KASLO GUITARFEST PRESENTS: "The Guitar's Voice" with gu

KASLO GUITARFEST PRESENTS: "The Guitar's Voice" with guitarists, Mike Ibsen and Joel Thomson, and soprano, Jessica Turje, 7:30pm, Friday, Aug. 11, Langham Theatre. Tickets at door $20. sjdks@kaslo.org 250-353-7600.

