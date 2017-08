ARE YOU FRANZTICALLY LOOKING for something to do on a Saturday night? Fret no more, my friend. Get your lederhosen and your franzcy schmanzty clothes on and come to La Cafamore's "Guys named Franz" classical music concert, Saturday Aug. 12, St. Andrew's United Church, Kaslo. Admission: Adults $15, Students/Seniors $12, Under 12 free. Tickets available at door.