Classified Ads

Return to: 

Post date: 

July 26, 2017 - 12:19pm

KASLOGUITARFEST PRESENTS: “The Guitar's Voice” with guitarists, Mike Ibsen and Joel Thomson, and soprano, Jessica Turje, 7:30pm Friday, Aug. 11, Langham Theatre. Tickets at the door $20. sjdks@kaslo.org 250-353-7600.

Liveload