BLUE MAGIC AT THE LANGHAM: Indigo, Shibori, and Sashiko workshop with Seathra Bell. Explore one of the oldest sources of natural colourfast dyes in the world. Indigo is legendary, from blue jeans to military uniforms to African mourning cloth! Aug. 12 & 13, choose 1 or 2 days or drop-in to see the magic happening! Adults, $125 (members $118). Youth $70 (members $66). One day $80. Includes all materials/equipment. Indigo has 'living-sourdough' properties and the ancient Japanese textile techniques of Shibori and Sashiko produce beautiful ecologically-responsible textiles. Chill at the Langham on Sunday afternoon 1pm-4pm. Join us for tea and view films on these ancient Japanese processes. www.thelangham.ca