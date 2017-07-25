3rd PICKLED THISTLE PRESENTS HOUSE CONCERT: Local favou

3rd PICKLED THISTLE PRESENTS HOUSE CONCERT: Local favourites- The Low Keys, Steven Lee, Chris Cullen, Keys Urchin. Thursday, July 27, 7pm, 412 A Ave, Kaslo. By donation.

