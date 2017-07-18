FROM FOLK TO FUNK &amp; EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN.

July 18, 2017 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 353-7714

FROM FOLK TO FUNK & EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN. Synergy playing in the Pub, Friday, July 21 & Saturday, July 22 starting at 8pm. Kaslo Hotel, 250-353-7714.

