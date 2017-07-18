5TH PASS CREEK GOSPEL MUSIC FESTIVAL: July 22, 6pm, Pas

5TH PASS CREEK GOSPEL MUSIC FESTIVAL: July 22, 6pm, Pass Creek Exhibition Grounds, Castlegar. Gospel rock, contemporary & traditional gospel music. Free admission, donations received. Info: john491@shaw.ca

