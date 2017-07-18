5TH PASS CREEK GOSPEL MUSIC FESTIVAL: July 22, 6pm, Pas

The BC Wildfire Service would like to remind the public that fire wardens are on p
Nelson Kootenay Co-op Radio, a community-based radio station in the Kootenay Regio
The Kaslo & District Public Library will be hosting guest speaker, Christine S
The 2017 MarketFest celebrations will be returning for two nights this coming summ
The Nelson U18 Selects returned from the BC Soccer Girls Provincial B Cup in Surre
5TH PASS CREEK GOSPEL MUSIC FESTIVAL: July 22, 6pm, Pass Creek Exhibition Grounds, Castlegar. Gospel rock, contemporary & traditional gospel music. Free admission, donations received. Info: john491@shaw.ca
