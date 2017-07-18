17TH ANNUAL NEW DENVER ANTIQUE &amp; COLLECTIBLES STREET FA

July 18, 2017 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 355-2354

17TH ANNUAL NEW DENVER ANTIQUE & COLLECTIBLES STREET FAIR: To be held Sunday, July 23, set up 7am, event 8am-3pm. To book a space call Helen 250-355-2354, Kim 250-355-2662.

