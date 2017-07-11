A SUITCASE OF MEMORIES - JOY KOGAWA. Langham Asian Series 2017 presents a special evening, not to be missed, on July 11, 7pm. Kogawa, recipient of the Order of Canada and Japan's Order of the Rising Sun, best known for her award-winning novel 'Obasan', partners with Japanese poet of the Tasai Artist Collective, Soramaru Takayama. An innovative "poem within a poem" format, this literary event commemorates the 75th Anniversary of the Internment. With Soramaru's original dramatic poetry monologue guiding us on a pilgrimage through Joy's memories, the author reads from her own work. A reception and Q&A will follow the performance. Advance tickets $18 at Sunnyside and Willow. Youth (8-19yrs) FREE. www.thelangham.ca