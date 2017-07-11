KASLO COMMUNITY GARDEN MEMBERS INVITE YOU to the garden, July 16, 10am-noon, to an open house with a "Gardening in Small Spaces" workshop lead by garden member Lorraine Symmes. After the workshop, please stroll through to enjoy the variety of gardening styles & contents. Feel free to ask questions of members who will be pleased to welcome you. Become familiar with our Kaslo Food Hub garden and don't forget to ask for an introduction to our Red Wigglers.