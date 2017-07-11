COLORGASM: Affordable, erotic oil paintings by Philip P

July 11, 2017 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 353-2409

COLORGASM: Affordable, erotic oil paintings by Philip Pedini. Opening: Saturday, July 8, 6pm. Adults only please. Kootenay Lake Gallery, downtown Kaslo. 250-353-2409.

