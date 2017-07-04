The Capitol Theatre has spearheaded a community project that will use dance as a w
Selkirk College student Jennifer Perepelkin
Join in on the fun at the Sunday Market in Meadow Creek through September, 10 am –
The 2017 Summer at the Skatepark program is on again this year.
The 2nd annual Hills to Valley Garden and Art Tour will delight us all once again
A GREAT TIME FOR KIDS! Vacation Bible School for Kindergarten to Grade 5, July 3-7, 9am-12noon. Forms available at Trail Alliance Church, $10/child for the week. More info 250-368-9516.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!