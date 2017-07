GET READY TO LAUGH YOURSELF SILLY this summer at the Kaslo & District Public Library! The theme for the 2017 Summer Reading Club is WALK ON THE WILD SIDE! Stories, games, crafts and more. Programs run Fridays, July 7-Aug. 18 for 3 age groups. Ages 3-5, 9-10am; Ages 6-9, 11am-12noon; Ages 10-12, 2-3pm. Free program. Preregister at the library, call 250-353-2942 or email info@kaslo.bclibrary.ca