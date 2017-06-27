COLORGASM: Affordable, erotic oil paintings by Philip P

Ducks Unlimited Canada celebrates by conserving 150,000 acres of important natural
Photo credits: Raymond Lum, Yurie Hoyoyon (drawing) and Soramaru Takay
Photo credits: Carrot, by Carol Wallace and A Day at the Races, by Tim
Summer Reading Club coordinators, Claire Maslak and Kyoko Conne with t
It’s that time of year again for the treasured Slocan Valley Art & Garden Tour
COLORGASM: Affordable, erotic oil paintings by Philip Pedini. Opening: Saturday, July 8, 6pm. Adults only please. Kootenay Lake Gallery, downtown Kaslo. 250-353-2409.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!