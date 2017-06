CELEBRATE CANADA'S 150TH and the Royal Canadian Legion in Salmo's 70th Birthday this July 1st weekend. Our Bavarian beer gardens will be open on Friday, June 30 from 6-10pm, Saturday, July 1, 12-10pm and Sunday, July 2, 12-10pm. Meat draws and raffles Saturday as well as music all day until the fireworks Saturday night. Hot food sales as well. Come join us for the celebration at the Legion in Salmo!