June 27, 2017 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 229-4483
balfourdaze@gmail.com

BALFOUR DAZE CANADA 150 CELEBRATION: We are looking for vendors, artisans, craft persons to help make our day a special event. If you're interested in being part of this event please contact Margaret, 250-229-4483, balfourdaze@gmail.com

