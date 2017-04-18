"SPIRIT OF SLOCAN ANNUAL PARADE OF GARAGE SALES": Satur

Return to: 

Post date: 

April 18, 2017 - 11:00am

"SPIRIT OF SLOCAN ANNUAL PARADE OF GARAGE SALES": Saturday, Apr. 22, 9am-2pm. Plan for a fun filled day hunting for treasures and exploring our village. Pick up your map at Mountain Valley Station.

Regular