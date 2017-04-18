FOOD VENDOR REQUIRED for West Kootenay Kennel Club Dog

April 18, 2017 - 11:00am

+1 (250) 226-6774

FOOD VENDOR REQUIRED for West Kootenay Kennel Club Dog Show, Aug. 18-20. Call Chris, 250-226-6774 for details.

