ARCHAEOLOGIST WAYNE CHOQUETTE PRESENTS "Early Peoples o

April 18, 2017 - 11:00am

ARCHAEOLOGIST WAYNE CHOQUETTE PRESENTS "Early Peoples of the Earl Grey Pass Trail Area", Lardeau Valley Historical Society AGM, Lardeau Valley Community Hall, Meadow Creek, Sunday, Apr. 23, 2pm..

