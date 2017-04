ACTIVE PLAY WITH YOUR CHILD! Join Samantha Zaytsoff at Parent and Child Time at Harrop Hall as she discusses the benefits of rough and tumble play, offers fun movement activities and games and other ways to support your active child. Free! Wednesday, April 26, 10am-12pm. More info: jpoetsch@cbal.org, 250-229-2167. A Kootenay Lake Family Network and Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy program. Like us on Facebook: Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy Kaslo/Balfour.