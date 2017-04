INTRODUCTION TO VOCAL IMPROVISATION: Get inspired singing in this short workshop, Apr. 28 (evening) and 29 (all day) at St. Andrew's Hall, Kaslo. Group vocal games, circle singing, creating melodies and harmonies, and more! Limited spaces available, no previous training required. Details at http://music.tamarasunsong.ca/upcoming-classes/. Contact Tamara 250-353-3284, sunsonghealing@yahoo.ca for info or to register.