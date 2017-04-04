EASTER EGG HUNT: Sunday, Apr.

April 4, 2017 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 226-0008

EASTER EGG HUNT: Sunday, Apr. 16, 11am-1pm, Passmore Hall. Sponsored by Kootenay Slocan Lions Club and Slocan Valley Rec. Lunch and crafts, bring a basket! Rabbit attire encouraged, everyone welcome. Free, please pre-register 250-226-0008.

