CELEBRATE SPRING! Wednesday, Apr. 12, 7pm, Café Langham Inspired Ideas Speaker Series STORIES IN CONCERT with three celebrated Kootenay storytellers connected w/the Nelson Storytelling Guild; Shayna Jones (Kaslo), Diana Morita Cole (Nelson) and Barry Gray (Harrop). Inspired by folktales and personal experiences, they will present stories from Africa, experiences living in African-American communities, Japanese Nikkei experiences during WWII, and the Scandinavian Norse Mythology, focusing on Loki, the trickster. $15 donation/door. Youth are FREE. www.thelangham.ca