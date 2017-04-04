CELEBRATE NATIONAL POETRY MONTH at the Kaslo Library, W

CELEBRATE NATIONAL POETRY MONTH at the Kaslo Library, Wednesday Apr. 19, 7pm with five Kootenay Lake Poets, an anthology of works by a local poetry group. The contributors share their different perspectives of life on the lake in these poems. Themes include coyote trickster tales, gardening, hiking, wildlife, love, spirituality, politics, the seasons, the arts, and fairy tales. What unites them is the 102km long lake that divides the Selkirk from the Purcell Mountains. Audience members are invited to bring a poem (their own or another's) to share as well. This free event is brought to you by the Kaslo & District Public Library.