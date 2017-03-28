KASLO YOUTH ART & CULTURE SEWING WORKSHOPS! 7-12yr olds are invited to join us at the Kaslo Family Centre for a 3 part sewing series with Deborah Achleitner from the Nelson Stitch Lab. Wednesdays: Apr. 5, 12 & 19 from 3-4:30pm. Free! Snacks and materials provided. Spaces limited, registration required. For registration/info, contact Sarah Evans at 250-353-7691 #207 or sarahevans@nklcss.org. Program offered by North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society and funded by CBT and Kaslo Protective Cup.