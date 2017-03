AN EVENING OF ORIGINAL THEATRICAL SHORTS from Earth and Space with BESSIE WAPP at the Vallican Whole Community Centre. Saturday, Apr. 1. Doors 6:30pm, show starts 7:30pm. Tickets: $20 at www.VallicanWhole.com and at Otter Books in Nelson and Emery Herbals in Winlaw. What better way to celebrate April Fools' Day than with Bessie, our own wise fool! 3762 Little Slocan S. Rd.