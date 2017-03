BC AUTHOR CEA SUNRISE PERSON VISITS the Kaslo & District Public Library Sunday, Apr. 9, 7pm. Cea was born in Hills, BC and will share her experiences from her memoirs North of Normal: A Memoir of My Wilderness Childhood, My Counterculture Family, and How I Survived Both and Nearly Normal: Surviving the Wilderness, My Family and Myself. This free event is sponsored by the library and The Kootenay Library Federation.