OSPREY MOUNTAIN GRILL &amp; THE BALFOUR GOLF COURSE are ope

Return to: 

Post date: 

March 21, 2017 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 229-4113

OSPREY MOUNTAIN GRILL & THE BALFOUR GOLF COURSE are opening April 1, 2017!!!!! Easter Brunch on Sunday, Apr. 16. Please call for Reservations. 250-229-4113 or 250-505-7770.

Regular