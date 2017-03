ST. PADDY'S 'VEGAS NIGHT': Saturday, Mar. 18 at the Slocan Legion. Doors open 5:30pm, 6pm Casino, 7pm great Buffet, 8pm more Casino. Live Entertainment. Back by popular demand 'the Royal Hawaiian Hula Dancers!' Tickets at Mt. Valley Station in Slocan or phone 250-355-2245 to reserve, $15/ea. to Mar. 13, $20/ea. afterwards. The Legion welcomes members & guests.