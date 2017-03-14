POSTPONED TO APRIL 2O - THE IDEALS OF BEAUTY, Café Lang

POSTPONED TO APRIL 2O - THE IDEALS OF BEAUTY, Café Langham Inspired Ideas - In Beauty We Walk Speaker Series w/Maggie Tchir. Thursday Mar. 16, 7pm. Maggie Tchir, artist, textile historian and world traveler, will share her passion for pattern and beauty in art and textiles, comparing human expression from four different world views. Exploring Medieval European art, Islamic art/architecture, along with the Indigenous Navajo way of seeing beauty in the world, ending with the science of fractals. $10 donation/door. Youth are FREE. www.thelangham.ca