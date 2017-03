JOIN NELSON AUTHOR LEE REID as she launches her fully illustrated book Growing Home: The Legacy of Kootenay Elders. Featuring interviews about gardening, cooking, and the collective wisdom of Kootenay seniors who know all about aging creatively. This free event takes place Wednesday, Mar. 15, 7pm at the Kaslo & District Public Library with a slideshow and talk by the author. More information can be found at www.growinghomestories.com.