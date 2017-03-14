Join the Friends of the Langham Fundraising TRAVEL Seri

Join the Friends of the Langham Fundraising TRAVEL Series w/Bob Stair. BIG ROADIES IN THE NORTH, Sunday, Apr. 2, 7pm, Langham, Kaslo. A seasoned northern traveler, Stair will take us on a photographic journey through the amazing road systems in the northern part of Canada and Alaska, including the jewel of Canadian adventure roads, the Dempster Highway, and up the Mackenzie Highway, over the shiny new MacKenzie River Bridge on the way to Yellowknife. Stair will share all aspects of important information: Types of road systems, vehicles, camping options, and what to avoid. Join us for an adventure on the land of big sky, big mountains, and big spaces. www.thelangham.ca Donations at the door.