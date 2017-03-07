WORDS FOR ST.

March 7, 2017

WORDS FOR ST. PATRICK'S DAY: 2016 Saskatchewan Poet Laureate Gerry Hill and Nelson author and artist Susan Andrews Grace read Friday, Mar. 17, 7:30pm at Oxygen Art Centre, 320 Vernon St (alley entrance), Nelson. Free. All welcome.

