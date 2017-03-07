ST. PATRICK'S DAY, KASLO LEGION: Friday, Mar. 17.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY, KASLO LEGION: Friday, Mar. 17. Meat draw 5pm, Irish dinner ($20) 6pm, Karaoke/dance mix 7pm-closing with Rick of Salt 'n' Pepper Entertainment. Advance tickets: Wednesday-Sunday, 3pm. No minors, guests welcome.

