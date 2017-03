COMEDY REVUE DINNER THEATRE: 5 Plays this year - 'Why Do We Laugh'; 'Shakespeare In Love'; 'Keeper'; 'Wanna Be A Cowboy'; 'Boiler Room Suite'. Wednesday, Mar. 15 and Thursday, Mar. 16, Lighthouse Theatre, Kaslo. Tickets $25/advance at Sunnyside Naturals & JVH School Office. A JVH Drama presentation!