Classified Ads

March 7, 2017

BC GREEN PARTY CANDIDATE IN KASLO, Thursday, Mar. 16, 4-5:30pm, 411-8 St (upper Kaslo). This is an opportunity to meet Kim Charlesworth, share your concerns and hopes for BC, and ask her about issues that matter to you. RSVP, 250-353-2015.

