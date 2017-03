And now ~ BREAKWATER! at the Vallican Whole Community Centre. Release party for their hot-off-the-press CD "New Ground." Delivering everything from traditional music to groundbreaking new and energetic stylings, this trio of outstanding musicians includes the incomparable Jeff Faragher on cello. A huge hit at Kaslo JazzFest. Saturday, Mar. 11, doors 6:30pm, music 7:30pm. Tickets $25 at www.VallicanWhole.com, Facebook/TheWhole, Otter Books and Emery Herbals. 3762 Little Slocan South Rd, Vallican.