Classified Ads

March 6, 2017 - 11:05am

OSPREY MOUNTAIN GRILL & THE BALFOUR GOLF COURSE are opening April 1, 2017!!!!! Easter Brunch on Sunday, Apr. 16. Please call for Reservations. 250-229-4113 or 250-505-7770.

