On Saturday, March 4, the Rossland Council for Arts and Culture Comedy Series pres
L to R: Local entrepreneur Brian Fry, CBT’s Tim O’Doherty and Jon Exle
In 1995 The Queens Bay Residents Association was deeded the St.
If you are leafing through seed catalogues and dreaming of days in the garden, the
Author Richard Cannings, signing books
CANADIAN FOLK LEGEND: Valdy live in concert, Mar. 11 at the Castle Theatre in Castlegar. Advance tickets $25 at Mother Nature's Health Food Store or online: www.theoldtheatre.com
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!