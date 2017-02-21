KOOTENAY HEALTHY LIFESTYLES EXPO: Eat right • Live well

Return to: 

Post date: 

February 21, 2017 - 5:30am
events@trailchamber.bc.ca

KOOTENAY HEALTHY LIFESTYLES EXPO: Eat right • Live well • Go green. Saturday, May 6 at Trail Memorial Centre. Interested exhibitors email: events@trailchamber.bc.ca, www.kootenayhealthylifestylesexpo.com

Regular