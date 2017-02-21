FLIKS SEASON FINALE: Canadian director Bruce McDonald's

February 21, 2017

FLIKS SEASON FINALE: Canadian director Bruce McDonald's WEIRDOS, coming-of-age road movie set in Nova Scotia, Friday, Mar. 3, 7:30pm at the Langham. Doors open 7pm. Tickets $10 at door.

