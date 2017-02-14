THE LANGHAM GUEST ARTIST SERIES proudly presents the SL

THE LANGHAM GUEST ARTIST SERIES proudly presents the SLOCAN RAMBLERS. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30pm. Recipients of the 2015 Edmonton Folk Fest Emerging Artist Award, The Slocan's blend of lightning fast and devilishly intricate instrumentals with sawdust-thick vocals have made them one of the best known young Canadian roots bands. Come on out and hear some smoking hot Canadian homegrown bluegrass! Tickets $20 at Sunnyside Naturals & Willow Home Boutique. $22 at the door. More information www.thelangham.ca