AND NOW, AFTER LAST YEAR'S SOLD OUT SEASON: Up Close an

AND NOW, AFTER LAST YEAR'S SOLD OUT SEASON: Up Close and Intimate ~ Back by popular demand! Exceptional events in the heart of the Slocan Valley. • Feb. 18, Le Cabaret Intime, "Old and new, borrowed and blues!" with the unique musical stylings of Laura and Paul Landsberg • Mar. 11, Breakwater with Jeff Faragher • Apr. 1, Bessie Wapp, In Her Own Words ~ Original local theatre. All three for only $50! Vallican Whole Community Centre, 3762 Slocan South Rd. Tickets and info: FB/TheWhole, www.VallicanWhole.com and OTTER BOOKS in Nelson.