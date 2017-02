FREE PUBLIC PRESENTATION of LEGAL INFORMATION, with Rhonda Ruston, Lawyer, Q.C. Discussion of Wills, Powers of Attorney, Advanced Care Planning and End of Life Issues. Kaslo, Saturday, Feb. 25, 1:30-3:30pm, Seniors' Hall, 4th St. Sponsored by Hospice Society of North Kootenay Lake and the Village of Kaslo Municipal Grant..