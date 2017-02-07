FIRST INDOOR GARAGE SALE at The Old Church hall!

February 7, 2017

250-505-9752

FIRST INDOOR GARAGE SALE at The Old Church hall! (Kootenay @ Victoria, Nelson). Ready to resell your treasures or look for new to you treasures? Monday, Feb. 13, 10am-4pm. Tables available for rent, $15. Contact Helen, 250-505-9752.

